Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Marathon Oil worth $197,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MRO opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

