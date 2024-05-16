Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of Range Resources worth $180,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

RRC opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

