Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.32% of Brighthouse Financial worth $180,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

BHF opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.