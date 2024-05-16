Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $183,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

