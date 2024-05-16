Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,363 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.09% of Enpro worth $199,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enpro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,550 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Trading Up 3.3 %

Enpro stock opened at $153.60 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

