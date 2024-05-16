Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of International Paper worth $190,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IP

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.