Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $191,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $941,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

