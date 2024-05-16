Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $197,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.02.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BABA opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

