Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 5th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $683.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

