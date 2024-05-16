Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($55.26) to GBX 4,700 ($59.03) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).

Get Diploma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPLM

Diploma Trading Up 0.9 %

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 4,122 ($51.77) on Monday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,772.88 ($34.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,340 ($54.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,529.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,603.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,422.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,263.74%.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.