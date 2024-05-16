Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($55.26) to GBX 4,700 ($59.03) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).
Diploma Trading Up 0.9 %
Diploma Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,263.74%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
