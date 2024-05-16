Docebo (TSE:DCB) Upgraded by Eight Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.09 million.
