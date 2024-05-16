Docebo (TSE:DCB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Docebo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

Docebo ( TSE:DCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.09 million.

