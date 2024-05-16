Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.88.

DBM stock opened at C$7.21 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. Company insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

