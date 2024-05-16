Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

DBM stock opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$628.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Company insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

