Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

DBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The stock has a market cap of C$628.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

