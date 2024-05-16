Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Up 1.8%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €20.00 ($21.51) and last traded at €19.85 ($21.34). Approximately 7,714 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.50 ($20.97).
The firm has a market cap of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.16.
Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.
