Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFLI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
DFLI stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 110.79% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
