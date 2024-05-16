Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 million-$15.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on DFLI. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFLI
Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 25.2 %
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.