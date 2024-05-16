Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Price Target Increased to $1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFLI. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
