Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

TSE D.UN opened at C$18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders have purchased 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.