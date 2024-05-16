DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.51% of DT Midstream worth $186,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Mariner LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

