DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $1,542,701. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

