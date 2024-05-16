DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Insider Sells A$121,799.65 in Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Louise Bower sold 40,465 shares of DUG Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.01 ($1.99), for a total transaction of A$121,799.65 ($80,662.02).

Louise Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DUG Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Louise Bower sold 264,851 shares of DUG Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$666,894.82 ($441,652.20).

DUG Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About DUG Technology

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data centre cooling solutions; scientific data analysis services; and DUG Insight, a full-service, interactive software platform for advanced seismic data processing and imaging, interpretation, visualization, and QI across land, marine, and ocean-bottom surveys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DUG Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUG Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.