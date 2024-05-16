Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $581,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dynatrace by 44.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on DT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
