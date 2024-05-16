Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $581,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dynatrace by 44.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

