Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.