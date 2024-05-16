Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.