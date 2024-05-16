EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 7,287,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
EARNZ Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11.
EARNZ Company Profile
Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EARNZ
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.