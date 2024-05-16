Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of Eastman Chemical worth $182,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

