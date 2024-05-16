Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

