ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 1.1 %

ECTM stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

