Edward John Lauth III Purchases 1,525 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 580.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $2,750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

