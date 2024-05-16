Emera Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.09.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$49.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.39%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.