Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.07%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.