Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at C$50.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.71. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.