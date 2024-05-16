Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Endava has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.350-1.520 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.210-0.240 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Endava has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $81.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
