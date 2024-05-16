EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $156.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $129.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.