EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $163.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

