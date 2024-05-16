EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.81.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

EPAM stock opened at $190.48 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $180.28 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.