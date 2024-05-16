Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

