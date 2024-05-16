Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.79.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.83.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

