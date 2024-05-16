Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ESP opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Insider Activity at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.