Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.59

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 18830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

