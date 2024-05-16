Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

