Evercore ISI Trims EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price to $7.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $711.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.53. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EVgo by 323.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

