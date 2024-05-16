Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

EVLV stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.