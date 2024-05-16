Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in April

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

