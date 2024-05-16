Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 338,021 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 83,999 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,148 shares of company stock worth $1,703,116. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

