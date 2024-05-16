Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,771 ($47.36) and last traded at GBX 3,753.95 ($47.15). Approximately 16,037,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 1,698,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,470 ($43.58).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,943.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

Experian Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,215.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,353.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Experian

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

