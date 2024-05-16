F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.19

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 42885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 663.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

