Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 5,538,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance
FBGGF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.
About Fabege AB (publ)
