Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FREL stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

